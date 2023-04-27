Why is Bajaj Finance stock under pressure despite impeccable business show?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights All round performance in FY23 Healthy loan growth, asset quality at its best Operating expenses rises Valuation rich Bajaj Finance (BFL) (CMP: Rs 6,193; MCAP: Rs 374,952 crore) saw yet another quarter and year of strong performance. The non-bank lender’s profit increased 64 percent in FY23 over the previous fiscal. Healthy growth in assets, better asset quality, and a fall in provisions/credit costs underlined the performance even as operating expenses increased during the year. (image) (image) Despite the stellar performance in FY23, the non-bank’s...