Why is ICICI Pru’s stock underperforming despite robust margin in H1 FY23?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Well on track to meet the growth guidance for value of new business (VNB) New business margins strong at 31 percent The share of volatile business has come off Good traction in group protection and annuity segments, retail protection business declines Top-line growth is muted, weak distribution performance by ICICI Bank Business transformation visible in improved product mix, higher margins, and enhanced distribution channels Valuation reasonable; stock still underperforming ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (CMP: Rs 510, Mcap: Rs 73,294 crore), one of the top private insurers,...