HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Why is ICICI Pru’s stock underperforming despite robust margin in H1 FY23?

Neha Dave   •

The business makeover should help this private life insurer accelerate business growth, along with higher margins

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance posts Q1 profit at Rs 155.7 crore. The insurance company recorded a standalone profit of Rs 155.7 crore in quarter ended June 2022 against loss of Rs 185.73 crore in same period last year. Net premium income grew by 4.3% to Rs 6,884.2 crore compared to same period last year.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Well on track to meet the growth guidance for value of new business (VNB) New business margins strong at 31 percent The share of volatile business has come off Good traction in group protection and annuity segments, retail protection business declines Top-line growth is muted, weak distribution performance by ICICI Bank Business transformation visible in improved product mix, higher margins, and enhanced distribution channels Valuation reasonable; stock still underperforming ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (CMP: Rs 510, Mcap: Rs 73,294 crore), one of the top private insurers,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers