What makes this platform business an attractive bet despite falling volumes?

Neha Dave   •

The stock has corrected more than 50 percent from its 52-week high price seen in mid-March’22

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
After a staggering rally, the stock of BSE (CMP: Rs 585; Mcap: Rs 7,800 crore) has declined 38 percent in the past 3 months amid a market wide sell-off. Nifty has plunged to a 52-week low, trading volumes have dropped and the new issues have dried up. BSE, which benefitted from the booming capital markets after the pandemic, is now reeling under the pressure of weak sentiments in the equity market. The valuation froth is gone after the sharp correction....

