Weekly Tactical Pick – Amber Enterprises

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Our tactical call for this week is Amber Enterprises (CMP: Rs 2,630, Nifty: 16,628), a leading solution provider for air conditioners and components in India. Strong end to FY22 Amber posted its highest ever quarterly revenue in Q4 FY22 on the back of a healthy performance across all divisions. The volumes in the RAC (room air conditioner) segment came in at around 1.5 million units, an increase of 28 percent year on year (YoY). The revenue growth for the RAC segment was...