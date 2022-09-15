HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Visaka Industries: Valuation a pull with decent growth prospects

Sachin Pal   •

While the near-term demand environment remains ambiguous due to the ongoing macro challenges, margins are likely to recover in H2FY23 on the back of a decline in commodity prices

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Asbestos cement sheet (ACS) manufacturer Visaka Industries posted solid results in Q1FY23, despite significant cost pressures. The stock merits attention due to the receding cost pressures, ramp-up of the V-next board volumes, and reasonable valuations. Result snapshot Revenues for Q1FY23 rose 37 percent YoY to Rs 479 crore as positive market momentum in the rural economy translated into healthy volume growth in the core business. Operating profits were largely unchanged as the margins contracted over 500 bps YoY on the back of...

