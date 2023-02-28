HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Vesuvius India: Next leg of growth to come from capacity expansion

Nandish Shah   •

MNC parentage, market leadership in refractories segment, top steel makers as customers, and a cash-rich balance sheet are winning factors.

The Q4CY22 results of Vesuvius India were in line with our expectations.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Record capex spent announced in February 23  Year-on-year improvement in margins 16 percent of market capitalisation in cash and cash equivalents Investors expecting reasonable returns can add stock on declines The Q4CY22 results of Vesuvius India (VIL; CMP: Rs 1,800; Market capitalisation: Rs 3,654 crore) were in line with our expectations. For CY22, VIL saw a revenue, EBITDA and net profit growth of 28 percent, 64 percent and 72 percent, respectively, year on year (YoY). VIL has declared a dividend of Rs 8.25 per...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers