VA Tech Wabag: Entering a new growth cycle











With commodity prices softening and supply-chain challenges resolving, the company is poised to grow as it focuses on high-margin businesses

Finding value in the crowded market is not an easy task. One of the ways to look for value is finding where successful money managers are investing. Below are the top holdings of some of the best performing portfolio management services (PMS) funds – used by rich investors to invest their money – in July. Data is collated by PMS Bazaar.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Highlights With higher execution, revenue growth to resume in the next few quarters Focus on profitability helps in delivering higher margins and profits Strong order book and order pipeline to support growth Stock attractively valued at 8 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings VA Tech Wabag has made significant gains on bourses in recent times. We highlighted the stock at around Rs 225 in June this year when it was trading 6-7 times its earnings, at a significant discount to its long-term average of 16...

