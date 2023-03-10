Prospects of a tough summer keeping AC makers in high spirits

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights AC sector saw decent growth despite multiple headwinds Blue Star and Voltas both posted healthy revenue growth EBITDA margins continued to remain under pressure Stiff competition in AC may affect margins, going forward Companies continue to trade at elevated valuations The December-quarter results of AC companies exhibited a decent growth in revenues, whereas margins remained under pressure. While the potentially intense and lengthier summer augurs well for the AC companies, competition can keep profitability under pressure for a few quarters. Quarterly result highlights Blue Star posted...