HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Prospects of a tough summer keeping AC makers in high spirits

Sachin Pal   •

Intense competition may keep profitability of AC makers under pressure for a few quarters

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights AC sector saw decent growth despite multiple headwinds Blue Star and Voltas both posted healthy revenue growth EBITDA margins continued to remain under pressure Stiff competition in AC may affect margins, going forward Companies continue to trade at elevated valuations The December-quarter results of AC companies exhibited a decent growth in revenues, whereas margins remained under pressure. While the potentially intense and lengthier summer augurs well for the AC companies, competition can keep profitability under pressure for a few quarters. Quarterly result highlights Blue Star posted...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers