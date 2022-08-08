Titan Company: Will the shiny outlook continue?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Titan Company Ltd (CMP: Rs 2,433; Market cap: Rs 215,958 crore) has posted better-than-expected results for Q1FY23. Demand for the key jewellery segment, which contributes 88 percent to overall revenues, continues to remain strong, post the festive season as well and the hike in customs duty on gold from July 2022. With the company entering new towns, ramping up international presence, and mandatory hallmarking regulations, Titan is well poised to continue gaining market share. Titan has guided a 20 percent...