HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

This SAAS player is in a sweet spot amid buoyancy in travel & tourism market

Madhuchanda Dey   •

Strong sector tailwinds and limited impact of macro challenges make RateGain a good long-term bet

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain, CMP: Rs 317 M Cap: Rs 3,432 crore) has been steadily reaping the gains of the upswing in its addressable market – the travel & tourism sector, as evident from its steady quarterly show. With the company turning decisively profitable and guiding to a steady growth and margin expansion and is open to inorganic opportunities, given the strength of its balance sheet, we see this as a long-term earnings growth proposition. The current weakness provides...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers