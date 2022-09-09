HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

There's light at the end of the tunnel for this weekly tactical pick

Moneycontrol Research   •

Valuation looks reasonable for the company, which is set to benefit from improved chip supply, softer commodity prices, and a pick-up in auto demand

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp June sales grows 3.3% to 4.85 lakh units. The leading two-wheeler maker sold 4.85 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in June 2022, a growth of 3.3% over 4.69 lakh units sold in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal. During the quarter ended June 2022, it sold 13.90 lakh units, a robust double-digit growth of 35.7 percent over 10.25 lakh units sold in same period last year.
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
For this week’s tactical pick, we have chosen Hero MotoCorp (HMCL; CMP: Rs 2,858.6; M Cap: Rs 57,120 crore; Nifty level: 17,798). The entire auto sector had been grappling with challenges, ranging from significant commodity-linked cost pressure to a severe shortage of semiconductor chips, which  forced original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to cut production. As a result, the sector stocks corrected. HMCL was no exception. The stock is still down more than 20 percent from the high it attained in February 2021. However,...

