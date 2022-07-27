Tata Steel: A likely fall in September quarter operating performance











Investors need to watch out for the reduction in debt levels and pick-up in volumes as incremental capacities of Tata Steel start coming in

Tata Steel | CMP: Rs 964.70 | The stock price jumped 3 percent ahead of its Q1 earnings. India’s largest steel producer is expected to report a year on year decline of 19-32 percent in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) on July 25, when it will declare its results for the quarter ended June 2022. On a sequential basis, the decline in profit is likely to be more pronounced at 26 – 38 percent. The revenues for the company are likely to grow between 9-16 percent compared to the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis however, the revenues are seen decreasing by 11-16 percent.

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook The Q1FY23 results of Tata Steel (TSL; CMP: Rs 950; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,15,945 crore) were above expectations. The management expects margin compression in both domestic and Europe operations for the September 2022 quarter, partially offset by incremental volumes of about 0.5 million tonnes (MT) compared with the June quarter. TSL has completed the acquisition of NINL (Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd) on July 4, 2022, and plans to commission the blast furnace in the next three months. June quarter performance Standalone operations: Revenues...

