HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank’s Q3FY23 profit rises but business growth sluggish

Neha Dave & Khushboo Rai   •

Lower provisions led to Q3 earnings growth but loan book growth muted and deposit trend weak

TMB's shares got listed on the Indian stock exchanges on September 15, 2022.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Muted loan book growth Weak deposit trends, CASA growth healthy Margins expand but sustainability will be a challenge Asset quality metrics trending up, high provision coverage ROA healthy on low credit cost Valuation reasonable  Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB; CMP: Rs. 477; M Cap: Rs 7,540 crore) has reported a mixed set of numbers for the third quarter of FY23. While net profit rose 38 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 280 crore in Q3FY23, led by better margins, controlled expenses, and lower provisions, business...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers