Sun Pharma: Strong speciality show, scale-up in clinical trials awaited

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q2 results driven by US & India performance Ilumya, Cequa & Winlevi lead specialty offerings Remains behind on R&D/clinical-trial targets Valuation well ahead of large generic players Sun Pharma’s (CMP: Rs 1,037; Market Cap: Rs 248,948 crore) Q2 performance was steady as the company continues to derive strength from key specialty offerings. At the same time, domestic business is witnessing market share gains and expecting better traction as the company’s field force expansion is over. Having said that, the key things to watch in the...