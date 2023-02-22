Sumitomo Chemical India: Long-term opportunity despite near-term headwinds

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Weak Q3 results driven by muted domestic market Growth led by price hike has started to slow Strong balance sheet with surplus cash Long-term story remains intact Continues to trade at a premium Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd’s (SCIL; CMP: Rs 459; Market cap: Rs 22,928 crore) Q3FY23 results were quite weak driven by high channel inventory because of weak demand in the last Kharif season owing to erratic rainfall. Industry-wide price realisations are coming down to reflect the fall in commodity prices. This implies that...