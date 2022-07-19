HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Sterling Wilson Renewables Energy: Receding cost pressure to aid recovery

Sachin Pal   •

SWREL is targeting ~ $1 billion (Rs 7,000-8,000 crore) of new EPC orders from its current bid pipeline

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Sterling Wilson Renewables Energy (SWREL) — a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) solutions provider — has suffered an operating loss for the sixth consecutive quarter in Q1FY23. While the business is struggling due to a hostile market environment, there are certain bright spots that suggest things may turn better by the end of FY23. Losses continue in Q1 The June-quarter revenues of SWREL were largely unchanged at Rs 1,207 crore. The increase in module prices once again suppressed...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers