Star Health or ICICI Lombard: Which insurer’s stock offers better risk-reward?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Growth of general insurers is driven by health insurance segment Retail health segment has lower claim/loss ratio and better renewal rates Star Health is market leader in retail health insurance segment Agency led distribution network Improving profitability despite high operating expenses Star Health trades at premium valuation to ICICI Lombard The secondary market performance of Star Health and Allied Insurance (CMP: 553, Mcap: Rs 32,158 crore) has been uninspiring despite being backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The stock has slipped around 39 percent from...