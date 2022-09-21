Sona BLW: Soft patch an opportunity to buy for long term

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The stock price and financial performance of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd’s (SBPFL; CMP: Rs517.5; M Cap: Rs 30,300 crore) — one of the rare gems in the listed space to play the mega trend of electrification of vehicles — has been under pressure (stock price down 38 percent from its all time high attained in December 2021) due to demand remaining weak in Europe and a significant rise in commodity and energy cost impacting operating margin. However, the growth...