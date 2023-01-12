HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Sona BLW: An acquisition for the future

Nitin Agrawal   •

SBPFL is supplying its products and solutions to electric vehicles (EVs) whereas Novelic is catering to autonomous vehicles

On the back of overall stock market volatility and concerns over demand in overseas markets, SBPFL’s stock price has witnessed a correction of 46 percent from its 52-week high. (Representative image)
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Novelic provides technology for autonomous cars Novelic is profitable since its inception and is a net zero-debt company Acquisition expected to be EPS-accretive from year one Novelic expected to contribute 10-15% in SBPFL’s revenue over 6-7 years Sona BLW Precision Forgings’ (SBPFL; CMP: Rs 432.3; M Cap: Rs 25,330 crore) — one of the rare gems in the listed space to play the mega trend of electrification of vehicles — has acquired a 54 percent stake in Serbia-based Novelic for a total consideration...

