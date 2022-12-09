HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Sirca Paints: Great progress on all fronts

Sachin Pal & Neha Gupta   •

Shareholders have reaped the benefits as the stock has already delivered more than 70 percent returns since we covered this lesser-known smallcap as part of our discovery series.

Representative Image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Among the top 3 wood coatings brands in India 4-year top-line CAGR of 22 percent Entering newer product categories to expand market Expanding presence across southern markets Targeting sales growth of 25-30 percent Sirca Paints India (CMP: Rs 675; Market cap: Rs 1,848 crore) has been on an impressive growth trajectory in the past few quarters. Shareholders have reaped the benefits as the stock has already delivered more than 70 percent returns since we covered this lesser-known smallcap as part of our discovery series. Result...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers