Should investors bet on the LIC stock?

Highlights Profits soar on accounting change Leads private peers in topline growth in 9M FY23 Incremental growth driven by group and non-par products Product mix improving gradually VNB margin declines compared to March’22 Valuation pricing in all concerns Public markets can be ruthless. The huge underperformance of the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (CMP: 620, Mcap: Rs 392,213 crore) since its listing in May 2022 highlights this point. In the past, LIC has been the government’s go-to lender for all its funding needs. But the market’s...