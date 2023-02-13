HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Should investors bet on the LIC stock?

Neha Dave   •

The life insurer’s stock is trading closer to its lowest level despite healthy operating performance

LIC has invested more than $4 billion in the group, which has lost about $66 billion since Hindenburg Research.
Highlights Profits soar on accounting change Leads private peers in topline growth in 9M FY23 Incremental growth driven by group and non-par products Product mix improving gradually VNB margin declines compared to March’22 Valuation pricing in all concerns Public markets can be ruthless. The huge underperformance of the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (CMP: 620, Mcap: Rs 392,213 crore) since its listing in May 2022 highlights this point. In the past, LIC has been the government’s go-to lender for all its funding needs. But the market’s...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers