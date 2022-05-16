Should investors bet on Bandhan Bank stock?

Bandhan Bank (CMP: Rs 335; Mcap: Rs 53,950 crore) has reported strong earnings with a net profit of Rs 1,902 crore for the last quarter of FY22 (Q4 FY22) after having hit hard by the pandemic and asset quality issues in Assam in the past two years. Earnings in Q4 FY22 were mainly led by a negligible (zero) provisions as collection efficiency improved. A pick-up in loan growth and improved asset quality were the key highlights of the bank’s...