Samvardhana Motherson’s acquisition of SAS opens up new opportunity

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights SAS is a global provider of cockpit assembly SAS has strong revenue and margin profile with a huge order book Acquisition can help SAMIL open up a new vertical, access to premium and EV customers Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL; CMP: Rs 81.15; M Cap: Rs 55,470 crore) has acquired a 100 percent stake in Germany-based SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH (SAS) from Faurecia. Understanding SAS SAS is a leading provider of cockpit assembly module for the automotive industry globally. Products like console, cockpit, and door...