HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

SAIL: Why we stay neutral on the stock

Nandish Shah   •

Recovery in steel prices and reduction in debt levels are critical to outperformance

Representative image.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights  Employee cost likely to reduce on a quarterly basis Modest reduction in debt levels likely in the March 2023 quarter Higher coking coal prices to impact June 2023 quarterly earnings Remain neutral on the ferrous space, given the volatility  Third-quarter results for Steel Authority of India (SAIL; CMP: Rs84; Market capitalization: Rs34,755crore) were above Street expectations. There has been some softening of steel prices in February compared to January levels. The March quarter usually witnesses strong demand compared to other quarters. December 2022 quarter...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers