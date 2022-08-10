Rise in subscriber base, ARPU help Airtel post strong numbers

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Covid pandemic has brought about a structural change in the telecommunication industry with people consuming a lot of data as they stayed at home. The impact is visible in the financial performance of Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 704; M Cap: Rs 4,04,297 crore). The telecom company has been continuously improving its financial performance since the outbreak of the pandemic and the trend is maintained in Airtel’s Q1 FY23 numbers as well. The India and the Africa operations of the...