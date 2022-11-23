HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

RateGain Travel Technologies: Why this SaaS player looks interesting amid market weakness

Madhuchanda Dey   •

For RateGain, sectoral tailwinds are strong and the company is geared to maximise this opportunity with its own suite of products and possible addition through the inorganic route

Rategain Travel Technologies: The sectoral tailwinds are strong and the company is geared to maximise this opportunity.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong show by RateGain in Q2, second half to be even stronger Sharp improvement in operating margin, thanks to operating leverage Most of the new products have huge headroom for growth Cash-rich balance sheet, open to inorganic moves Travel sector in the sweet spot amid overall concerns about global macro Stock’s underperformance despite strong financials provides long-term accumulation opportunity RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain, CMP: Rs 274 M Cap: Rs 2,970 crore) came out with its IPO last year at a price of Rs 425. The...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers