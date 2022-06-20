HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Radico Khaitan – Inflation weighs on margins

Sachin Pal   •

Revenue growth of the liquor maker was quite solid, but its operating performance turned weaker hit by inflationary cost pressures

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Liquor maker Radico Khaitan delivered a subdued set of earnings in the last quarter of FY22. Revenue growth was quite solid, but its operating performance was weaker due to inflationary cost pressures. Quarterly earnings highlights The distiller reported a 28 percent volume growth in the premium segment (Prestige & Above) and12 percent in the popular segment (Regular & Others). Overall volumes for the March quarter stood at 7.3 million cases, 16 percent higher than a year ago. That led to...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers