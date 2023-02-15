Amber Enterprises Q3: Multiple catalysts stacking up

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Components, electronics and mobility division reported strong revenue growth RAC sales grew marginally in a seasonally weak quarter Profitability impacted by competitive intensity and cost challenges Subsidiaries likely to post strong growth in FY24 Nearing the completion of its new RAC plant Amber Enterprises, a maker of air conditioners, refrigerators, heating and ventilation equipment, reported a mixed Q3FY23 performance as revenue growth came in much ahead of expectations, but profitability lagged, owing to multiple headwinds. Amber delivered stellar revenue growth of 38 percent year-on-year (YoY)...