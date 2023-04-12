Power Grid Corporation of India: Poised for better performance

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Despite competition, the company won large number of projects Growth visibility improving with higher transmission capex New opportunities in renewables provides strong bid pipeline Revenue diversification to support growth and margins Stock trading 1.5 times fiscal 2025 book value The stock market was excessively worried in the past that Power Grid Corporation of India (Power Grid) could lose part of its market share to competitors. However, that has not happened so far. Despite competition, the company recently managed significant wins...