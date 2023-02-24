Power Grid Corporation of India: Improving earnings profile, valuation could be great drivers

Highlights Growth visibility improving with higher capex New opportunities provide strong project pipelines Diversification to support growth and margins Stock trading 1.5 times fiscal 2025 book value Power Grid Corporation offers a good investment opportunity, given the recent correction in the stock price, stable earnings and improving visibility with the increasing capex in power transmission. The stock has corrected from around Rs 248 in May 2022 to Rs 213 apiece now. In terms of valuation, the stock is trading at 1.5 times its fiscal 2025 estimated...