HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Power Grid Corporation of India: Growth at a critical juncture, dividend to support stock

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

In terms of earnings, monetisation of assets, higher other income and stabilisation of operating margins should support PowerGrid growth

REC Limited is a public infrastructure finance company in the power sector; it is a PSU that finances and promotes power projects across India.
Unlike in the past, the growth of Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) is going to moderate in the coming years as a result of slowing capex. Against the Rs 20,700 crore capitalisation in fiscal 2022, the company guided to a capitalisation of about Rs 10,000 crore in fiscal 2023. The capex-led growth will only moderate in the years to come, considering the gradual decline in transmission and distribution investment, and partially because of increasing competition. (image) While the company is...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers