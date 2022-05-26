Power Grid Corporation of India: Growth at a critical juncture, dividend to support stock

Unlike in the past, the growth of Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) is going to moderate in the coming years as a result of slowing capex. Against the Rs 20,700 crore capitalisation in fiscal 2022, the company guided to a capitalisation of about Rs 10,000 crore in fiscal 2023. The capex-led growth will only moderate in the years to come, considering the gradual decline in transmission and distribution investment, and partially because of increasing competition. (image) While the company is...