HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Polycab India: Going from strength to strength

Sachin Pal & Neha Gupta   •

Polycab India is currently focusing on expanding its distribution reach and changing its revenue mix to propel its earnings trajectory.

Polycab India | India Ratings has upgraded the long term rating from 'AA' to 'AA+.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Strong cables & wires volume drive revenue growth FMEG business was sluggish, likely to revive next year Margin range of 11-13 percent expected to be maintained Foraying to EHV cable business to expand market opportunity Capital expenditure pegged around Rs 700 crore for 2023 Trading at a PE of 31 times FY24 estimated earnings Wires & cables manufacturer Polycab India reported record Q3 operating profits on the back of a solid growth in top line and healthy improvement in profit margins. The management plans to grow...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers