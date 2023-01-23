Polycab India: Going from strength to strength

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Strong cables & wires volume drive revenue growth FMEG business was sluggish, likely to revive next year Margin range of 11-13 percent expected to be maintained Foraying to EHV cable business to expand market opportunity Capital expenditure pegged around Rs 700 crore for 2023 Trading at a PE of 31 times FY24 estimated earnings Wires & cables manufacturer Polycab India reported record Q3 operating profits on the back of a solid growth in top line and healthy improvement in profit margins. The management plans to grow...