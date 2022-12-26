Pharma: Is the pandemic investment template about to play out?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: China COVID-19: Early days out Sharp comeback of anti-virals Long-term investors: position for supply chain de-risk, China-plus theme US generics: Regulatory & pricing challenges are acute Prefer CDMO and hospital sub-segments Even before the recent COVID-19 scare in China, pharma, as a sector, was warranting a re-look due to its underperformance, versus the broader market and a fragile global macro context. In a risk-off environment, generally, the defensive sector finds favour. Further, the return of the flu season in India and the US, and COVID-19...