OPEC+ meet: Four key takeaways for you

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights OPEC+ supply cut likely to push physical market into deficit again The actual supply cut could be around a million barrels per day Oil price may touch $100 per barrel in the near term Oil price cap sanctions on Russia to reduce supplies Currency & oil price movement to raise India’s import bill Nearly 2,000 years ago, Greek philosopher Aristotle in his book Rhetoric, explained the modes of persuasion, including Ethos (Credibility) Pathos (Emotions), Logos (Logic) and Kairos (action at an appropriate time). The US has tried the first...