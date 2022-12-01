HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Navneet Education is ready to turn the page

Khushboo Rai   •

The well-diversified business model recovered, post-COVID. Expanding footprint in the digital content segment and strong global demand for paper stationery could be key upside triggers. Also, phased implementation of NEP 2020 will provide thrust to revenues

Navneet Education | CARE revised rating on company's long term bank facilities to AA/stable, from AA+/Negative.
Highlights Unmatched brand value backed by strong promoters Solid revenue visibility in publication segment, aided by syllabus changes Optimistic growth trajectory in the high-margin export of stationery New digital initiatives and pan-India presence to thwart competitors Navneet Education Ltd (NEL; CMP: Rs 127, Market Cap: Rs 2,860 crore) is a market leader in the publications business, offering high-quality content for academic and ancillary education. NEL is also an established player in the stationery business, which perfectly complements the K-12 supplementary segment (The Orchids International School). Over...

