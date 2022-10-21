Navin Fluorine: Pick-up in demand from pharma innovators a key watch

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q2 margins weaker but expected to revert as new plants ramp up Project for Honeywell expected to ramp up earlier than anticipated Client audits and new orders improve CDMO revenue visibility Aggregate revenue potential from new projects more than FY22 revenue Navin Fluorine (CMP: Rs 4,419; Market cap: Rs 21,883 crore) has posted a mixed set of numbers in the reporting quarter. While the top-line growth was steady, margins were lower than expected. The highlight of the quarter was the commencement of commercial supplies...