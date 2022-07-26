HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Navin Fluorine: Diversification away from agrochemicals to set it apart

Anubhav Sahu   •

Navin Fluorine is increasingly looking towards fluoro applications in performance materials. Among the new product platforms to watch out for would be those of fluoropyridine

