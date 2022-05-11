HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Multiplex sector: Recovery playing to a full house

Nitin Sharma   •

PVR plans to add 120-125 screens while Inox looks to add 77 screens in FY23

The megaplex offers maximum number of movie viewing formats at Inorbit Mall, Malad, in Mumbai. Unlike a multiplex, which has multiple screens, a megaplex has different screen formats from IMAX to 4DX to many more.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
PVR (CMP: Rs 1,772; MCap: Rs 10,811 crore) and Inox Leisure (CMP: Rs 471.7; MCap: Rs 5,769 crore) have reported weak set of numbers, which were impacted by Omicron in the first half of the March quarter followed by a recovery led by a strong movie line-up. Sequentially, Inox's net sales grew by 7 percent, while PVR’s sales fell 12.5 percent. Operational indicators and the positive forward-looking management commentary suggest that the worst is over and FY23 is going to be a year...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers