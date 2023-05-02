Mphasis: Why are we not turning buyer in this stock despite the correction?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Revenue decline by 4.5 percent CC over 3Q23 Soft guidance due to mortgage business headwinds Strong deal win continues Net additions on a declining trend FY24 revenue growth to be back-ended, Q1 likely see de-growth FY24 margin outlook is 15.25-16.25 percent Valuation multiple compression doesn’t translate into a buying opportunity Mphasis (CMP: Rs 1814.45; Market Capitalisation: Rs 34,184 crore) fourth-quarter results met Street expectations of a 4 percent sequential decline in revenue and flat margins. Revenue contraction was because of the digital risk business that reported a 23...