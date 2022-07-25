HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Mphasis: Good quarter but valuation tempers excitement

Nitin Sharma   •

Mphasis's revenue has grown at a 5-year CAGR of 14.5 percent over 2017-22 on the back of direct deal wins, which have grown at a CAGR of 31 percent over the same period, the bulk of them in new-gen businesses

The Q1FY23 results of Mphasis (CMP: Rs 2,276.45; Market cap: Rs 42,869 crore) were below expectations. It reported a 4.1 percent sequential rise in revenue and an EBIT margin of 15.3 percent, which was marginally above Q4FY22 but 60 bps lower than the Q1FY22 figure, thanks to the higher opex. Direct business revenue grew by 5 percent, offsetting the DXC revenue decline of 4.4 percent. New deal wins touched a total contract value (TCV) of $302 million in the direct channel. Q1FY23...

