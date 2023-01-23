Mphasis: Accelerated deal wins face mortgage headwinds

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Sequential revenue de-growth due to Digital risk segment challenges EBIT margin steady Robust Deal wins and pipeline Guidance unchanged Billable headcount down 3.9 percent over 2Q23 Valuation near the long-term average Mphasis (CMP: Rs 2,024.65; Market Capitalisation: Rs 38,172 crore) has reported results that are below the expectation as it was hit by a significant headwind in the digital-risk business vertical. Group revenue fell 2.5 percent sequentially in USD terms, flat in INR due to currency tailwinds. The EBIT margin came within the broad guidance range...