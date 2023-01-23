HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Mphasis: Accelerated deal wins face mortgage headwinds

Nitin Sharma

The management feels the macro environment to be more challenging now, but expects Q4 to see better growth

The management indicated that the macro environment is more challenging now but expects 4Q to see better growth on the back of the absence of seasonality (furlough) and a strong deal pipeline
Highlights  Sequential revenue de-growth due to Digital risk segment challenges EBIT margin steady Robust Deal wins and pipeline Guidance unchanged Billable headcount down 3.9 percent over 2Q23 Valuation near the long-term average Mphasis (CMP: Rs 2,024.65; Market Capitalisation: Rs 38,172 crore) has reported results that are below the expectation as it was hit by a significant headwind in the digital-risk business vertical. Group revenue fell 2.5 percent sequentially in USD terms, flat in INR due to currency tailwinds. The EBIT margin came within the broad guidance range...

