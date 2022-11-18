HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Minda Corp: A pick-up in demand fuels strong numbers

Nitin Agrawal   •

The company’s desire to innovate and roll out new products makes it different from other auto component manufacturers

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Q2FY23 numbers strong as demand picks up across segments Margin remained muted due to cost pressure New focus areas to drive growth in the coming years Strong order book boosts confidence Stock trading at attractive valuations Minda Corporation (MCL; CMP: Rs 212.85; M Cap: Rs 5,000 crore) has posted a strong set of numbers in Q2FY23 despite raw material challenges. The company reported a double-digit sequential growth in net revenues, driven by a higher share from the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, though its operating...

