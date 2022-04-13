Merger of HDFC twins hints at further consolidation in the housing finance space

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The mega merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank is set to alter the housing credit landscape in the country. Housing finance is the most competitive credit space, with the presence of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), and housing finance companies (HFCs). NBFCs and HFCs that are active in the real-estate space have been facing a tumultuous time during the past 4-5 years. Banks gaining market share from HFCs HFCs grew at a rapid pace in the last decade....