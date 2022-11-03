Meaningful tailwinds for Chola justify premium valuation

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Industry-leading growth in loan book Asset quality improving on better collections Pick-up in new vehicles amidst rural recovery New product lines shaping up well, build-up expected Sustainable margin, superior return ratios Uptrend to persist on strong festive demand Valuation justified for better quality of earnings Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd’s (Chola; CMP: Rs 741; Market cap: Rs 60,890 crore) business growth and profitability have been improving year on year (YoY), with a continuous focus on higher yielding loan book, such as affordable housing loans and...