Maruti: Recovery in sight, makes it a long-term bet now











With chip shortage waning and raw material prices softening, the car maker is poised for a steady ride

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara | Maruti Suzuki recently unveiled their new flagship SUV called the Grand Vitara. Launched just last month on September 26, the Grand Vitara has a starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh and goes head to head with the likes of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (which also launched shortly before the Grand Vitara), Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and more. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

Highlights In-line set of numbers on a sequential basis with volumes and revenue registering growth Softening raw material prices and operating leverage benefitted operating margin Preference for personal mobility to keep demand buoyant Impact of semiconductor chip shortage is waning Commodity-linked cost pressure is expected to ease further Valuations reasonable; accumulate for the long term Maruti Suzuki India (CMP: Rs 9,548; M Cap: Rs 2.87 lakh crore), the leader in the passenger car segment, reported in-line set of numbers in Q2FY23. The results improved on the...

