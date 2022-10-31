MapmyIndia: Margin slippage in the quarter doesn’t change our bullish stance

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong yearly & sequential revenue growth Rs 16 crore standalone revenue contribution by Gtropy Sales & promotion activity increased, spent 5 percent of revenue in 2Q23 IoT device sales to impact margins in the near term The investment case is intact, valuation attractive MapmyIndia (CE Info systems; CMP: Rs 1315.25; Market Capitalisation: Rs 7,057 crore) has reported strong revenue growth, led by a two-fold jump in Gtropy (GPS-based fleet management company) revenue and better-than-expected performance by mobility and consumer tech segments. Revenue tailwinds from Gtropy...