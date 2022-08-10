MapmyIndia: Mapping the growth path

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

MapmyIndia (CE Info systems; CMP: Rs 1,347.05; Market cap: Rs 7,172 crore) positively surprised the markets with a strong performance across all parameters in Q1FY23 and marked a good beginning for the fiscal year. The company created two records in the quarter -- the highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 65 crore, and an EBITDA margin of 46 percent. The recently acquired IOT business, Gtropy, generated revenue of Rs 8 crore in the quarter, with zero EBITDA. Q1FY23 financial performance (image) (image) Early...