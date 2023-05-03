Mahindra Finance Q4FY23: Why this journey may be rewarding

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Market share rises, partnerships to aid higher penetration Steady scale-up in new business, higher share of SMEs Consistent focus on cutting down default-prone customers Asset quality improving, with prudent coverage Valuation justified on promising strategic initiatives Mahindra Finance (CMP: Rs 267; Market cap: Rs 32,910 crore) posted modest performance in Q4FY2023. Operating profit was muted despite robust growth in assets under management (AUM) on account of higher opex (technology and legal expenses). The company’s transformation journey has been fruitful so far, driven by improved macros,...