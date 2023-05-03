Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Mahindra Finance Q4FY23: Why this journey may be rewarding

Khushboo Rai   •

Decent progress in terms of asset quality, growth and diversification via increasing new business contribution and consistent margins

Mahindra Finance posted modest performance in Q4FY2023.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Market share rises, partnerships to aid higher penetration Steady scale-up in new business, higher share of SMEs Consistent focus on cutting down default-prone customers Asset quality improving, with prudent coverage Valuation justified on promising strategic initiatives Mahindra Finance (CMP: Rs 267; Market cap: Rs 32,910 crore) posted modest performance in Q4FY2023. Operating profit was muted despite robust growth in assets under management (AUM) on account of higher opex (technology and legal expenses). The company’s transformation journey has been fruitful so far, driven by improved macros,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers