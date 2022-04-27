HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Mahindra CIE: A strong show in Q1CY22; valuation attractive

Nitin Agrawal   •

Demand in both India and Europe continues to be strong, and the performance of the company is set to improve, with early signs of chip shortage easing.

Mahindra CIE Automotive
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Driven by a strong recovery after the pandemic, Mahindra CIE (CMP: Rs 226; Market Cap: Rs 8,470 crore), an auto component manufacturer, has posted a strong set of numbers for Q1CY22. Both India and Europe businesses performed well. Demand in both India and Europe continues to be strong, and the performance of the company is set to improve, with early signs of chip shortage easing. Further, the electric vehicle (EV) space provides huge opportunities. We feel the company can outperform...

