HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

LTTS: Strong quarter, but sector de-rating may drag it down further 

Nitin Sharma   •

For LTTS, the 12-month forward PE averaged around 21 times pre-pandemic while the current forward PE multiple is 27 times the consensus earnings, indicating a further potential downside

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
L&T Technology Services (LTTS; CMP: Rs 3,092.75; MarketCap: Rs 32,645 Crore) has reported a good set of numbers for the first quarter with net sales sequentially growing at 4.7 percent in CC (constant currency) terms. Deal win momentum continued in 1Q as well, with a total TCV of over $130 million during the quarter. Q1 FY23 performance  In USD terms, reported revenue stood at $239.5 million, a 3.2 percent sequential growth (4.7 percent in CC terms). Vertical-wise, sequential revenue growth was driven...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers